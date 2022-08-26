Mogul Productions (STARS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mogul Productions has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Mogul Productions has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $1.37 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00767581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016342 BTC.
Mogul Productions Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul.
Buying and Selling Mogul Productions
