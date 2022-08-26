MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.00

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 66323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.25 ($0.32).

MJ Hudson Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.87. The firm has a market cap of £44.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MJ Hudson Group news, insider Odi Lahav bought 150,000 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($48,936.68).

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

