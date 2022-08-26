Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Netflix worth $190,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,659,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $66,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $90,595,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.50. The stock had a trading volume of 85,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

