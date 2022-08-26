Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 181,117 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,206,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,117 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Dominion Energy worth $527,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $83.99. 20,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,470. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.