Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $151,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.56 and its 200 day moving average is $350.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.