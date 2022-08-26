Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,797 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $159,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.46. 23,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,736. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.73. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

