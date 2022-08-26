Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $187.26 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,295 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $187,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FMX. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

NYSE:FMX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.15. 10,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,920. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

