Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 5,390 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $132,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.5 %

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $2,112,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,337,151.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,667,236. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

