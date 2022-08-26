Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 11,341 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $214,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JD.com Stock Performance
Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.63. 661,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,043. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.45 and a beta of 0.37.
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
