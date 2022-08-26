Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 711,770 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.33% of Entergy worth $315,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

