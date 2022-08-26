Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 54,501 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of S&P Global worth $161,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global stock traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.56.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

