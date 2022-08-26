Mist (MIST) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

Mist (MIST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Mist has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $113,900.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

