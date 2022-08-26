Mint Club (MINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $532,082.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mint Club has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $532,082.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032587 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.