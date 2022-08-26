Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Down 62.5% in August

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerva Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical Price Performance

About Minerva Surgical

NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $1.85 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

