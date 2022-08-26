MinePlex Trading 17.1% Higher This Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001962 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $112.80 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00813113 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016897 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,639,856 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.