MinePlex (PLEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.94 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $106.65 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.
MinePlex Profile
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,450,308 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.
MinePlex Coin Trading
