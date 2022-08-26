MinePlex (PLEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.94 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $106.65 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,450,308 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

