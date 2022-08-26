MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $295.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00009971 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $295.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00220860 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001441 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004779 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00451203 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,859,406 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.