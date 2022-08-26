Mike Harburn Sells 2,667 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 2,667 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 12,401.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,552,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mike Harburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mike Harburn sold 2,973 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 13,497.42.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 12,348.48.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 40,481.34.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 4.3 %

RGTI stock opened at 4.25 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.25 and a 1-year high of 12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,505,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Stories

