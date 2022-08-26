MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 7.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $250.68 and last traded at $252.75. 16,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 544,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.42 and a 200 day moving average of $321.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 141.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

