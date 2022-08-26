MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $17.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

