Metal (MTL) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.39 Million

Metal (MTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Metal coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00005797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $79.66 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00159443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00128924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.