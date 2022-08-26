Metahero (HERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.36 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00082661 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

