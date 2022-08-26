Metacoin (MTC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.85 Million

Metacoin (MTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Metacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and approximately $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00082243 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

