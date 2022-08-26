Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

MNRL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. 6,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brigham Minerals

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.