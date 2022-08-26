Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 347.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 496.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 273.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.85. 39,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,883. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

