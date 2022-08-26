Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 884 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.94. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

