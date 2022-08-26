Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,948,000 after buying an additional 1,097,589 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.22. The stock had a trading volume of 112,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,125. The firm has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.62.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
