Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 56,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.35. 1,600,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,438,626. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day moving average is $189.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.