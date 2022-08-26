Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. American National Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE EL traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.72. 33,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,914. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

