Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 347 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,121. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.49. The company has a market capitalization of $190.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

