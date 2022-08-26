Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,736 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $5.32 on Friday, reaching $204.50. The company had a trading volume of 102,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.02 and its 200-day moving average is $209.83. The stock has a market cap of $386.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

