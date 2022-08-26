Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.24. 46,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,221. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

