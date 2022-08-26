Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,048,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,722,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.90. 57,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,111. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.67.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

