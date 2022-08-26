Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,144 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $46,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $181.80. 8,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,630. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

