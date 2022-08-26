Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.