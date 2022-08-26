MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

MDXH stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

