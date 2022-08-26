MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
MDxHealth Price Performance
MDXH stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05.
Institutional Trading of MDxHealth
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.