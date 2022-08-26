MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 574,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 114,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

