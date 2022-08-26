McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCD traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.49. 34,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,121. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.