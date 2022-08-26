MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.68). 53,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 64,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.41).

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 421.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 428.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The company has a market cap of £487.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.