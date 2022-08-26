Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Matterport has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matterport by 460.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,659,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 984.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 296,096 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

