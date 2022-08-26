Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz Sells 2,868 Shares

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Materion Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $97.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Materion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Materion by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. CL King started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

