Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.30

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 7776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $619.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.82 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Materialise by 154.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 279.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 393.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 77.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.