MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 348,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.