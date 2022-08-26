Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 12,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MMMW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 196,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Get Mass Megawatts Wind Power alerts:

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.