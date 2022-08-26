Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 12,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MMMW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 196,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.