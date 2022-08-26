Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

NYSE DOOR traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $90.09. 101,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,433. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Masonite International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

