Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $51.79. 494,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of -86.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.