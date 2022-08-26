Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS.
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
MRVL stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $51.79. 494,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of -86.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Featured Articles
