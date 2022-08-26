Marscoin One Day Volume Hits $18,552.00 (MARS)

Marscoin (MARS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Marscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. Marscoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $18,552.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marscoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marscoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004764 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00601081 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005291 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00180624 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marscoin Coin Profile

Marscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 37,775,137 coins and its circulating supply is 36,887,328 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Marscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.