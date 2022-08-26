Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.59 on Friday. Markforged has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $488.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Markforged during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 243.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Markforged by 2,796.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Markforged by 18.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

