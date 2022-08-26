Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.59 on Friday. Markforged has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $488.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.45.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
