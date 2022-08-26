MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $248.70

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $248.70 and last traded at $249.53, with a volume of 4302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $633,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 116.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 893.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 112.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

