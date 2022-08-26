Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a growth of 6,894.3% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Maquia Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 855,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 109,567 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 487,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 177,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

MAQC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,366. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

